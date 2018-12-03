Video footage shows firefighters at scene as apartment block at The Hub in Milton Keynes is evacuated

Firefighters have been called out to an apartment block at The Hub in central Milton Keynes this evening (Monday).

According to an eyewitness the Dakota House apartment block at The Hub in central Milton Keynes has been evacuated by Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.

It is not yet clear how serious the incident is but firefighters remain at the scene.

There is no sign of an active fire in images posted on Twitter.

But eyewitness Chris Gregg, who posted a video and images on social media, said: "Just overheard a fireman saying it was a fire in the kitchen of Craft and Cleaver on the ground floor of he building. Just had an official update from the police - they can’t find an actual fire and think the smoke was caused by stray pellets from a smoking oven used in Craft and Cleaver which have got into the air vents and filled the building with smoke.

"They are now checking the building with thermal imaging cameras to make sure there is not actual fire so we apparently won’t be allowed back in for 45 minutes."