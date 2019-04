A police dog called Josh helped sniff out a stash of drugs when police raided a house on Tinkers Bridge on Saturday.

A quantity of Class B controlled drugs were seized and the investigation is ongoing.

Video shows police using the detection dog at the house in Tinkers Bridge, MK

The drugs act warrent was carried out by the neighbourhood policing team.

A member of the team said: "A search was completed with the assistance of PD Josh who was more than happy to have a nose about!"

The video above shows Josh helping in the drugs raid.