Video shows TV star Barbara Windsor getting standing ovation in Milton Keynes during what could be her last public appearance

Much-loved actress Barbara Windsor has received a standing ovation at Milton Keynes Theatre's pantomime in what could be her last public appearance, the MK Citizen can reveal.

Dame Barbara, who has Alzheimer's, was invited to see Robin Hood just before the New Year by her friend and former EastEnders co-star Shane Richie.

She stood up, beamed and blew kisses when Shane introduced her during the show's finale, prompting huge applause from the audience.

But since then 81-year-old's health has sadly deteriorated rapidly, said her husband Scott Mitchell this week.

She now no longer recognises her home or even who her husband is at times, he said.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Scott said: "The last two weeks her confusion is really bad...I spend a lot of time explaining where we are - she has a lot of trouble identifying her house. I would just say, 'we’re staying here tonight'. And she'd ask, 'have we got clothes here?'"

He added: "That’s the reality people living with dementia are going through. I go through that a lot with her."

Dame Barbara, 81, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014, but her battle with the disease was only made public last year by Scott.

He is planning to run the London Marathon this year with other EastEnders actors as part of a dementia campaign in Dame Barbara's honour.