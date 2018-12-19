Watch adorable singing siblings from Milton Keynes perform charity Christmas single

Meet the Mini Libs - the talented family of kids who made their own Christmas song to raise money for the homeless.

The Emerson Valley youngsters are following in the footsteps of their musician dad Joe Slinn, who used to play in MK band The Libertines.

Ollie, 12, Katie, 11, Lily, 8, and Lacey, 5, wrote and recorded their own rap-style song called Knickers on my Head After success on YouTube, the sibling quartet decided to release Christmas single Jingle Girls.

Earlier this year Ollie, 12, Katie, 11, eight-year-old Lily and Lacey aged five, wrote and recorded their own rap-style song called ‘Knickers on my Head’.

After its success on YouTube, the singing quartet decided to release a Christmas single called Jingle Girls.

Dad Joe helped them film a video at the centre:mk, but much of the inspiration came from the children themselves.

“My partner Rachel and I are really proud of them. They’ve put so much effort into it and it’s paid off,” he said.

Singing in the studio

“None of them play an instrument but they‘re good little singers and they enjoy the production side,” he said.

Jingle Girls is available free on YouTube under https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Epk0B20fEB0

But people can pay to download it on itunes, Apple Music, Amazon and other outlets.

All the money raised will be donated to The Milton Keynes Winter Night Shelter to help homeless people this Winter.

Their video

The video was launched this week on Newport Pagnell Internet Radio Station CRMK.

Presenter David Ashford said: “I was so impressed when I heard these youngsters perform. They really are a talented bunch of children. They should be very proud of themselves.”

David has invited the children back to perform live on the radio over the New Year.