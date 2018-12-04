Watch apartments in the Hub get evacuated following oven fire in Central Milton Keynes

Residents were evacuated from a apartment block after ground floor oven fire smoke logged the building in Milton Keynes last night (Monday).

Firefighters attended Mortimer Square at 8.51pm to put out the blaze in a ground floor restaurant.

Firefighters at the Hub

The ground floor and first floor of the building were evacuated.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm, the aerial appliance from Great Holm, two from Broughton, one from Bletchley, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Olney and the operational command unit from Aylesbury attended, along with four officers.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel.