Watch the world's most expensive footballer Neymar training for Brazil in Milton Keynes

Neymar took part in training for Brazil this evening (Monday) ahead of Brazil's game with Cameroon on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian forward cost Paris Saint-Germain in excess of £200m last season when he made the switch from Barcelona.

Neymar trains with Brazil at Stadium MK

Neymar missed out on training on Sunday evening, instead concentrating on working in the gym. He was joined by several Brazil team-mates who played on Friday night in the 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium.

