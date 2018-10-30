Wedding day drone rescue causes chaos in Milton Keynes

A bid to capture wedding day memories ended in a fire service rescue in Stony Stratford on Saturday afternoon.

A guest at the St Mary and St Giles Church wedding decided to use a drone to film the happy event from above.

But the drone promptly got stuck up a tree in the churchyard. When the owner tried to rescue it, the branches cracked and he got stuck too.

Firefighters were summoned to rescue him but by the time they arrived he was safely on the ground again.

The firefighters went on to heroically rescue the drone, using a giant turntable ladder.

“The road had to be closed while the drone rescue was in progress. It caused chaos,” said one witnesses.

“It seemed an awful lot of fuss for one little drone. But at least the couple had their wedding pictures!” he added.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters removed a drone from an unsafe position in a tree Church Street, Stony Stratford. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended, along with the turntable ladder from Great Holm.”

