Well known newspaper editor from Milton Keynes dies aged 90

A man who was a much-respected local newspaper reporter and editor for decades has died at the age of 90.

Gerald Stratton worked at the Bucks Standard based in Newport Pagnell, the Wolverton Express and finally on papers based in Bath including the Somerset Guardian.

Gerald Stratton

He was born in 1928 in Newport Pagnell and after schooling at Wolverton Secondary School he went to work at the Bucks Standard as a printer.

He was soon a reporter and found himself cycling all over North Bucks, attending courts and council meetings. He became Chief Reporter in 1950.

In 1953 he met Nina Chapman and invited her for a drink in the Coachmakers Arms in Newport Pagnell. They became engaged later in the year and married on October 1 1958.

Gerald moved to the Wolverton Express as deputy Editor and was appointed Editor in 1972. The paper changed its name to the Milton Keynes Express and Gerald set up and ran a Buy-a- Bed campaign for the new Milton Keynes Hospital.

He presented a cheque for £100,000 which paid for 197 beds.

The Express closed in 1982 and the staff were made redundant. Gerald was given the choice of redundancy or a

transfer to Bath.

He made many friends in Bath and enjoyed the work and the local hostelries, drinking Headbanger at Hatchetts and red wine at the Old Green Tree. He retired in 1990.

Gerald loved cycling and was a member of several different choirs and also a bellringer. He worked hard for the Newport Pagnell Partnership, helping run the Festival for several years.

He showed remarkable fortitude when stricken by Parkinson's disease towards the end of his life.

He is survived by his wife Nina and his children Timothy, Claire and Jeremy.

A service of thanksgiving will be held St Peter and St Paul's church in Newport Pagnell on Monday February 25 at 12.30pm.