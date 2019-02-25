What should happen to Bletchley's Queensway?

Bletchley councillors held a ‘listening to the shoppers’ day to hear what local residents think is the best way to revitalise Queensway.

Town councillor Ed Hume said: “We talked to over 200 people and their main concerns were the need to see a wide range of shops restored to Bletchley’s High Street.”

He added: “People want to see empty shops re-let and parking improved. People asked if the rents and business rates need to be reduced. We will see if this is possible.”

Councillor Elaine Wales said; “We talked to people of all ages. There was a consensus that the High Street needs to be revitalised and more choice offered to shoppers. The new shops soon to open in the old Co-op building were welcome. But all empty shops need to be re-let and a mix of shops and places to eat is needed.”