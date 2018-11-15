When is the Milton Keynes city centre Christmas lights switch-on 2018? Everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about Milton Keynes Christmas lights switch-on 2018.

This year’s city centre Christmas Light Switch On at intu will take place this Saturday November 17.

The 2018 Christmas lights switch-on

It will be followed by a huge pyrotechnic and laser show.

The free event will take place at the front of intu Milton Keynes from 4pm with the switch on happening at 5pm.

There will be live entertainment before Father Christmas arrives to do the honours.

"Look out for the three giant Kings lit on the roof of Christ the Cornerstone Church as well as the sparkling parcels and trees along Midsummer Boulevard bursting into festive life," said a spokesman.

The Christmas lights and switch on event has been organised by the Milton Keynes Business Improvement District (BID), and MyMiltonKeynes, along with other key partners across the city centre.