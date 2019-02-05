Why you can have Coffee with a Copper at McDonald's in Milton Keynes

A McDonald’s restaurant is dishing up Coffee with a Copper, a drop-in event for the public to chat with police.

People are invited to attend the event at Wolverton this Friday, February 8, from 2pm to 4pm.

Coffee with a Copper in MK

The initiative is encouraging the community to interact with their local policing team, and inviting them to come forward with queries or concerns they may have.

Drop in sessions will take place at the Wolverton store on a monthly basis, alongside events at McDonald’s in CMK, Kingston, Westcroft and Xscape.

Ken Tomkins, owner of local franchise Kaizen Restaurants which operates six restaurants in Milton Keynes, said: “We have always supported the local police force and regularly see them through our work with the community.

“It’s been a real privilege to develop our partnership through our Coffee With A Copper scheme, and we hope residents near Wolverton will have the chance to get to know their local officers a little better. We hope to see plenty of the local community turning out on Friday 8 February."

Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Kate Story said: “These events provide our communities with an excellent opportunity get to know members of their Local Policing Team. I would encourage residents to come along and discuss any issues or concerns that they might have."

She added: “Officers will also be on hand to talk about our work in the local area to address the community’s priorities and to provide crime prevention advice. The venue provides us with an informal and welcoming setting to meet, and I would encourage everyone to come along and say hello."

To stay up to date with events such as these, follow Kaizen Restaurants on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using @kaizenmcdsmk for all three channels. You can find Thames Valley Police Milton Keynes on Twitter too.