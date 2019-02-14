Woman jogger 'slapped hard' during sexual assault in Milton Keynes

A mystery man who slapped a woman hard on her bottom while she was out for a run has prompted a police hunt.

Officers are appealing for anybody who witnessed the sexual assault take place on Tuesday evening.

Police are on the hunt for man after sex assault in MK

It happened between 6.10pm and 6.30pm on a footpath along H4 Dansteed Way, between the turnings for Crownhill Crematorium and Hendrix Drive (see picture).

The woman, whi is in her twenties, was running along the path when the offender cycled past her and made eye contact with her.

Moments later the victim was slapped on the bottom with a considerable amount of force, causing pain. She was then pushed but stayed on her feet.

The offender then cycled away in the direction of V3 and Grange Farm.

The attack took place here on a footpath along H4 Dansteed Way, between the turnings for Crownhill Crematorium and Hendrix Drive

He is described as a black man, aged approximately 16 to18 years old, around 5ft 9ins tall and average build. He had short black hair and was dressed in a dark hooded top with the hood up and matching tracksuit bottoms. He also had a dark beard and was riding a silver mountain bicycle.

Investigating officer PC Oliver Harrison said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

“This incident happened in a public area at a time where it could have been witnessed by a number of people.

“If anyone believes they have any information which could help us, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 43190046102.”

Reports can be made online or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.