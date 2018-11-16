World famous high end German Doner Kebab restaurant has opened its doors in Milton Keynes

A hugely popular high end kebab restaurant chain which uses only the best quality meats and 'secret sauces' has opened a store in central Milton Keynes.

PICTURES: First look inside super cool new German Doner Kebab restaurant in Milton Keynes

German Doner Kebab has restaurants across the world from Sweden to Canada, the UAE and the USA.

The new German Doner Kebab restaurant in Milton Keynes

Now Milton Keynes has joined its growing list of UK venues after opening to the public with its branch at 802 Midsummer Boulevard on 12th Street in the Theatre District.

The fast food retailer says it creates healthy and nutritionally balanced approach to traditional kebabs.

GDK opened its first store in Berlin in 1989 and spent the next decade 'perfecting policies and procedures' to come up with what it claims is a unique blend of traditional spices and exclusive products, as well as refining and improving our innovative cooking processes.

GDK has found notoriety among fast food lovers for its quality ingredients that are exclusive to its restaurants.

The secret? Well its just that apparently, 'secret sauces' that GDK says sets its products apart from competitors.

The company focuses on quality and uses lean succulent beef and pure chicken fillets. Its meats are imported directly from Germany, a country famed for its quality meats.

A company spokesman said: "We only use fresh, locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily along with our special "Doner Kebab" bread. These make the "Doner Kebab" a truly unique taste experience for our customers.

"Our tried and tested methods are totally different to the way other operators make their kebabs. The result is a nutritionally sound gourmet food experience that contains virtually no preservatives or additives and can be consumed day or night. With a strong modern brand and the promotion of healthy, fresh, nutritious ingredients that appeals to a broad market, "Doner Kebab" can only continue to grow and succeed. Maintaining the authenticity and originality of our kebabs is one of the main objectives of the business, and is the reason we continue to retain our market position at the top of the kebab industry."

The company does plan on offering a delivery service in MK but as yet that is not up and running.

For more information about GDK or to see a menu visit the website.