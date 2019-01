Xscape at Central Milton Keynes has just been evacuated completely with reports of visible smoke coming from the building.

Three fire engines are at the scene and it is expected more will follow.

Fire alarms are sounding and shoppers are gathering in the car park.

A spokesman for Xscape security said: "We do not know what it is yet. There was smoke. We are investigating the cause."

