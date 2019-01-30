XScape Milton Keynes re-opens after fire scare

The Xscape is now fully open again after a suspected fire scare that prompted 30 firefighters to attend.

Six fire engines and crews and an Incident Command Unit sped to the Central Milton Keynes venue earlier this evening after reports of a strong smell of burning.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The buildings, including Cineworld was evacuated while firefighters carried out a thorough search.

A Bucks Fire spokesman said: "No fire was found."

He added: "We know many people were concerned to see so many fire engines at the scene, but we hope they were also reassured by the weight of response ."