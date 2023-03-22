The UK is rightly heralded for many reasons including rich history, diverse culture and breathtaking scenery. Now, it is also home to 49 best beaches including the famous Blackpool Sands in South Devon, as revealed by posh travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller.

Although not automatically considered a beach destination by many, the UK actually boasts a coastline which is naturally gorgeous and suitable for every sort of holiday - from the rocky and windswept beaches of Cornwall and Devon to the secret sandy spots in Scotland.

Furthermore, UK beaches are frequently less crowded than those found in European tourist areas, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the coastline in peace and quiet. Condé Nast Traveller said : “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

“From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

Therefore, there’s never been a better time to arrange a trip to one of the UK’s many magnificent beaches as the weather begins to warm up. So, whether you want to spend languid days lazing on the sand or get your heart racing with some water sports, there’s always something for everyone.

49 best beaches in the UK - full list

England

Blackpool Sands, Devon Seven Sisters, Sussex Sennen Cove, Cornwall Walberswick Beach, Suffolk Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles Holkham Beach, Norfolk Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset Dunwich Beach, Suffolk Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall Hunstanton, Norfolk Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset Southwold, Suffolk Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex Whitstable beach, Kent Aldeburgh, Suffolk Branchester Beach, Norfolk Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent Polzeath, Cornwall Bantham Beach, South Devon Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire West Wittering, West Sussex Sandbanks, Dorset St. Bees, Cumbria Woolacombe Sands, Devon Cromer Beach, North Norfolk Whitley Bay, Tyneside Sheringham beach, North Norfolk South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris Achmelvich Beach, North-west Machir Bay, Islay Uig beach, Isle of Lewis St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

Three Cliffs Bay Aberfforest Beach Llanddwyn, Anglesey Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast Harlech Gwynedd Penbryn Ceredigion Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

The Seven Sisters white cliffs at Cuckmere Haven in East Sussex. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

Northern Ireland

