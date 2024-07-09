AI powered José Mourinho delivers a rousing team talk when fans admit their mistakes

Snickers

An AI powered José Mourinho has been created – designed to deliver a rousing team talk when fans admit their everyday mistakes.

They are encouraged to share their funniest blunders to receive a personalised video message from the gaffer, which can then be sent to their pals via WhatsApp.

The creation of the AI tool involved over 100 people and countless hours of filming with the Special One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meticulous process was undertaken to not only ensure the videos of him look and sound like the real José, but it thinks like him too.

It was developed using a unique ‘chain of thought’ architecture that makes the responses as José-like as possible.

Ai-powered José sounds, but also thinks like the real José too | Snickers

Like the ‘real’ José

This approach used by the AI pros means there are a limitless number of videos, each being unique and not relying on templated content.

It has been created by Snickers and is available to use on smartphones via its ‘Own Goal’ page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager says he was “excited” to team up with the chocolate brand to bring the technology to life.

And Sergio Peniche, senior brand and content director at Mars Wrigley, added: “Partnering with José Mourinho to create the AI version of himself brings a unique and entertaining twist to our 'Own Goal' campaign.