Aldi has unveiled more self-service checkouts across a number of UK stores. The new systems arrived at a selection of Aldi supermarkets last year and now, more stores have received the new checkouts.

However, the new tills have left shoppers divided online. One social media user took to an Aldi fan group on Facebook to share their thoughts.

They said: "Just been to Hednesford Aldi, the self service checkouts are a win win for me!"

The post was then flooded with comments from Aldi shoppers. One commenter agreed: "Just had them installed in my local Aldi, they are great."

A second shopper wrote: "Yeah absolutely, especially if you’re only popping in for a few bits."

Others voiced their concerns over the new checkouts, with one user writing: "Don’t like them, so refuse to use them. Soon there will be no check-out tills if people are happy to use them self-checkouts."

Another said: "Bet you’re young and you understand them. I’m old and I do not."

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Following positive feedback we are introducing self-checkouts across the county to further improve customer experience. Checkouts manned by our amazing colleagues will still be available for customers who prefer to use these.”