All 114 Post Office branches affected by strikes in July over pay row

Thousands of Post Office staff at more than 100 branches across the UK will strike in July in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) who work at 114 Crown Post Offices, which are run directly by the Post Office, will walk out on 11 July 2022.

It comes after Royal Mail managers voted to strike on Wednesday (29 June), with members of the Unite union saying it would announce strike dates in the coming days.

The union said Royal Mail plans to cut 542 frontline delivery managers’ jobs alongside a redeployment programme to bring in worsening terms and conditions.

The dispute involves around 2,400 managers across more than 1,000 delivery offices.

Why are Royal Mail workers walking out?

Crown Post Offices will close for one day as workers strike against a real-term pay cut.

The union rejected a pay offer it said was worth 3%, on top of a freeze from April 2021, plus a £500 lump sum.

It described the offer as “insulting” given that inflation has just hit 9.1% - its highest rate in 40 years.

The Post Office said the vast majority of its 11,500 branches would be unaffected by the strike action, which will be the third national industrial strike by its workers this year.

A post office spokesman said: “There are 114 branches, typically in city centres, that are directly managed by Post Office and on previous strike days over a third have opened as usual.

“We’re disappointed that the CWU have made the decision to strike but remain hopeful that we can reach a pay agreement soon.”

Which branches will be affected by strike?

The following Post Office branches will be affected by strike action on 11 July: