Back to Black: Amy Winehouse fans visit singer’s favourite Camden spots after biopic release
Amy Winehouse fans have descended on Camden after the release of the new biopic ‘Back to Black’.
The London borough, where the late singer lived from 2003, serves as a backdrop to many of the scenes in the film - which has received mixed reviews.
Student Maddy Gower said: “There was a part where she says, ‘I just want to be known for what I do’ but they just showed the drugs. Amy is so unique, and I think the actress [Marisa Abela] did a very good job."
The Flamin’ Eight Tattoo Studio was used as a filming location.
Naresh Bhana, 56, who has been working at the shop for 22 years said: “They came in and redecorated completely. It was kind of weird seeing the movie the other day knowing that it was our studio. In the trailer they showed the front of our shop, so that was really cool.
“Amy used to come here back in the day. We met her a couple of times in passing. We love her music. She is an integral part of Camden.”
Sonia Bhana, 51, added: “The actress was really lovely and was cuddling Paco [their 13-year-old chihuahua]. I absolutely loved it [the film]. I came out of it inspired to make music again. It has been a while since I have felt so emotional about a film.”