Asbestos is the greatest cause of workplace deaths in the UK, so why do over a third of tradespeople think it’s not dangerous?

November 2024 marks 25 years since all forms of asbestos were banned in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In light of the anniversary and to raise awareness around its pressing dangers, new research by leading online training provider High Speed Training has revealed the alarming ambivalence that exists amongst tradespeople towards the material.

High Speed Training’s research found that, despite around 5,000 people dying each year from asbestos-related illness, 49% of tradespeople view asbestos as a thing of the past, and for half (50%) of tradespeople, asbestos has become less of a concern the longer they have been in their trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at asbestos training provider High Speed Training, said: “Whilst asbestos has been banned in the UK since 1999, it is still present in many buildings in the UK - with reports stating it’s present in 1.5 million - and it can take as long as 30 years or more for symptoms of related diseases to appear, which really indicates the need for better awareness for tradespeople, their families, and the general public.

Asbestos Danger sign

When asked about their experiences with asbestos training, 46% of tradespeople shared that they believed it was insufficient, with 20% feeling it lacked authority and 19% adding that the information they received felt outdated. One in 10 (11%) shared that their experience felt like a tick box exercise.

For those who have knowingly come into contact with asbestos, over a quarter (26%) revealed that they didn’t follow the recommended removal process. Reasons for not following the recommended process include the belief that it is too expensive (55%), instructions from their boss telling them to do it themselves (26%), and not having the correct safety equipment (PPE) in order to safely remove the asbestos (17%) being the top three reasons why.

Dr Anderson continues: “Asbestos removal regulations are in place to make sure that the risk of exposure to harmful fibres is limited and it’s imperative that guidelines are followed, by a trained professional. It is never something that you should attempt to do yourself, whether you are a tradesperson or member of the general public. There can be serious risks to your health if asbestos is disturbed and fibres are released into the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We created our Asbestos Knowledge base to provide tradespeople and the general public with resources and information on asbestos, the health risks it poses and examples of real-life stories of people whose lives have been changed by asbestos exposure.”

Worker in full PPE

A call for change for future generations

With 46% of tradespeople believing their asbestos training was insufficient, one thing that workers agree on is the need for more awareness about the dangers of asbestos for the families of tradespeople (74%) as well as the general public (69%).

What’s more, over two thirds (70%) believe that asbestos training should be compulsory for those at apprentice and college level.

That’s why High Speed Training, in partnership with Mesothelioma UK and Independent Asbestos Training Providers (IATP), have created an Open letter calling upon the Department for Education for asbestos to be made a compulsory part of the curriculum for those at college and apprentice level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Anderson shares: “As our research suggests, there are a number of tradespeople that either don’t know or have become unaware of the dangers of asbestos. The purpose of this open letter is to ensure that those entering into careers that have the highest chances of encountering the material have all the necessary information embedded into their education, so that they can protect themselves and those around them, now and in the future.

“This is a public interest issue and we’re asking for the relevant government body to do its part in aiding the future safety of everyone that could be impacted.”

To find out more about the campaign, including case studies from those impacted by asbestos, please visit High Speed Training’s Asbestos Knowledge Base.