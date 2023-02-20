The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards returned in a glamorous ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond at The Royal Festival Hall last night (February 19). The biggest night in British film was broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer and saw some of the world’s biggest stars hit the red carpet.

All Quiet on the Western Front was the big winner of the night picking up seven BAFTAs: Best Film, Director for Edward Berger, Film Not in the English Language, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Original Score and Sound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Everything Everywhere All at Once which has swept many award shows, and been the talk of the season, only won one award. The film had nominations in 10 of the 24 categories, including Michelle Yoeh for Best Actress but ended up walking away an award for Editing.

So, who took home awards from the BAFTAs 2023? Here’s the full list

Most Popular

Best adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

All Quiet On The Western Front has broken Cinema Paradiso’s record for the highest number of Baftas for a foreign language film.

Best casting

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis – WINNER!

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Top Gun: Maverick

Best cinematography

Advertisement

Advertisement

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Frankie Corio, a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Livingston, has been widely praised for her role in the Oscar-nominated film Aftersun. And after the teenager picked up Best Young British/Irish actor at the Critics Circle Awards in London on Sunday night, Hollywood star Blanchett was among the first to congratulate her, alongside Florence Pugh and Michelle Yeoh.

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director) – WINNER!

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best original screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of the Water is showing in 3D at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: 20th Century Studios

Best documentary

Advertisement

Advertisement

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny – WINNER!

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best sound

Advertisement

Advertisement

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis – WINNER!

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

The Bafta Fellowship

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandy Powell

Best British short film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!

Best British short animation

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best production design

Advertisement

Advertisement

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon – WINNER!

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best makeup & hair

Advertisement

Advertisement

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis – WINNER!

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey – WINNER!

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Best actor

Advertisement

Advertisement

Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER!

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár – WINNER!

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best film

Advertisement

Advertisement