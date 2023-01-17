Barclays to shut 15 more branches this year: the full list of banks closing and when they will close
Barclays has announced that they will close 15 more of their branches in 2023
Barclays has announced another round of bank branch closures, with 15 more locations set to shut. The first lot of closures will come as soon as March this year.
The latest closures mean Barclays will close at least 26 branches by the end of the year. However, Barclays isn’t the only bank shutting branches as this year HSBC will close 114 branches, NatWest is closing 43 and Lloyds Bank will shut 14.
The news will no doubt put more customers in a difficult situation if they do not have access to online banking, and their nearest branch is closing down. Those looking for face to face interaction with the bank may consider using the educational and support van run by the bank.
The van enables Barclays and Barclaycard customers in England and Wales to access certain advice and help in their local area at specific times and dates each month. You can check if a nearby town is covered on Barclays’ website. However, it’s worth noting that Barclays’ van service and pop-up locations don’t have cash or counter services, so you won’t be able to manage your money there.
Money Saving Expert advises that customers that don’t have alternative services nearby and need branch access may need to consider switching banks.
Additionally, If you need to access your bank but can’t get online customers may be able to access some services via the Post Office. Use the Post Office’s branch finder tool to locate your nearest. The services you can use this way include cashing/cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing money.
So, which branches will Barclays be closing this year? Here’s the full list of closures.
Full list of Barclays branches closing this year
Here’s the full list of branches closing this year, and when they are closing:
Amersham
- 4 Sycamore Road HP6 5DT
- 01/03/2023
Bargoed
- 1 Hanbury Road CF81 8XA
- 14/04/2023
Barnoldswick
- 5 Church Street BB18 5UR
- 14/04/2023
Birmingham
- 161 High Street, Kings Heath B14 7LA
- 10/03/2023
Bishop Auckland
- 55 Front Street, Stanhope DL13 2TU
- 21/04/2023
Bridlington
- 6 Manor Street YO15 2RU
- 06/03/2023
Dagenham
- 227/231 Heathway RM9 5AN
- 03/03/2023
Ellesmere Port
- 100 Whitby Road CH65 0AD
- 02/03/2023
Flitwick
- 3 Station Road MK45 1JS
- 14/04/2023
Guiseley
- 45 Oxford Road LS20 8AE
- 12/04/2023
Hunstanton
- 42 High Street PE36 5AQ
- 12/04/2023
Keswick
- Market Square CA12 5BE
- 21/04/2023
Leeds
- 390 Harrogate Road LS17 6PY
- 21/04/2023
Liskeard
- The Parade PL14 6AR
- 02/03/2023
London
- 260 Walworth Road SE17 1JF
- 13/04/2023
London
- 104/108 Tower Bridge Road SE1 3NG
- 19/04/2023
London
- 304 Green Street E7 8LG
- 20/04/2023
Macclesfield
- 10 Market Place SK10 1HA
- 14/04/2023
Milton Keynes
- 8/10 High Street, Woburn Sands MK17 8RN
- 18/04/2023
Shenfield
- 93-95 Hutton Road CM15 8JE
- 19/04/2023
Sittingbourne
- 85 High Street ME10 4AW
- 08/03/2023
Sleaford
- 21 Market Place NG34 7SS
- 08/03/2023
Swansea
- 16 Newton Road, Mumbles SA3 4AU
- 07/03/2023
Torquay
- 39/40 Fleet Street TQ2 5DL
- 08/03/2023
Warley
- 70 Birmingham Road, Rowley Regis B65 9BA
- 21/04/2023
Weymouth
- 2B St Mary Street DT4 8PB
- 03/03/2023