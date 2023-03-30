BBC political flagship show Question Time returns to screens tonight for its latest instalment. This week, Question Time will be broadcast from Bristol.

The show gives the opportunity for members of a studio audience to ask questions to a panel. This panel is often made up of politicians, campaigners and commentators.

A wide array of questions are asked by audience members. For the coming weeks, you can expect to hear questions relating to the cost of living crisis and ongoing industrial action from unions being brought up.

These questions and many others will likely be asked on the programme tonight. Here is the full lineup of panellists who will be answering questions asked by the Bristol audience.

Full panel line-up for BBC Question Time in Bristol

Andrew Murrison - Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families; Conservative MP since 2001 representing South West Wiltshire. Former Royal Navy medical officer.

Emily Thornberry- Labour shadow attorney general and former shadow international trade secretary. She has also worked as a human rights lawyer.

Helen Morgan- won the North Shropshire by-election for the Liberal Democrats in 2021. Lib Dem levelling up, housing and communities spokesperson.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Fiona Bruce on the set of Question Time. Question Time is returning to TV screens - days after the pay of its host Fiona Bruce was revealed. The flagship BBC One political show will be back Thursday with a slightly larger virtual audience than in the last series.

Fraser Nelson- editor of The Spectator Magazine and columnist for The Telegraph. He is also the former Westminster correspondent for The Scotman.

Danny Sriskandarajah- chief executive of charity Oxfam and former director general of Royal Commonwealth Society. He was also secretary general of CIVICUS, a global alliance of civil society organisations.

How to watch BBC Question Time from Bristol