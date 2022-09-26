A plane dramatically overshot the runway this weekend, ending up with its nose in a lake.

The incident involving an Aeropostale Boeing 737 cargo plane happened on Saturday (September 24) during its night landing phase at Montpellier Airport in southern France.

It is understood the plane departed from Paris Charles De Gaulle carrying three people, and was attempting to land in stormy weather conditions, causing it to veer off track. The passengers were not injured in the crash.

French authorities closed the airport for an indefinite period after a cargo plane overran the runway and ended up with its nose in a nearby lake.

The Aeropostale Boeing 737 after it overran the runway during its landing phase at night at Montpellier airport

A notice on the airport’s website, entitled ‘Closure of Montpellier Airport’, says: "A technical incident prevents normal operation.

"Passengers and those accompanying them are advised not to go to the airport until operations are possible.

"We encourage them to contact their airline and check the flight status in real time.

"Thank you for your understanding."

Cranes next to the Aeropostale Boeing 737 cargo plane after it overrun the runway during its night landing phase at Montpellier airport.

In a statement, authorities said: “As a safety measure, Montpellier airport is closed for an indefinite period to cargo and commercial flights, pending the intervention of a specialised company to remove the aircraft.”