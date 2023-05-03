Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte is nearly here and will tell the story of how the monarch became the hierarchical figure we see in the main series. Bridgerton is a regency-era drama based on Julia Quinn’s eight-part novel series, with the first season adapted from ‘The Duke and I’ and the second from ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’.

The third series will skip the third book, titled An Offer For a Gentleman, as it is centred on the fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The fourth book focuses on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

The plot for season three was announced via the Bridgerton Instagram page last year. The post read: “Dearest Readers, it is only fair that in this author’s third year chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair’s social season should find its focus on a third son, as well as a third daughter.

“This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr Colin Bridgerton and Miss Penelope Featherington.

“With Penelope’s days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author.”

But when will Bridgerton season three be released and who will be in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

Bridgerton season 3 - is there a release date

A release date is yet to be confirmed for Bridgerton season three. It is rumoured the series could land on Netflix this summer, with fans keeping their fingers crossed for a Bridgerton announcement after the release of Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton season 3 - who’s in the cast?

Nicola Coughlan will reprise her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season three

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will return to the ton (high society in the United Kingdom during the late Regency era) for season three of Bridgerton as main characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton (Viscount Bridgerton), and Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma (Viscountess Bridgerton), will return for the third season following their stint as the main focus of season two.

Dame Julie Andrews will return as the voice of Lady Whistledown while other returning cast members include Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and her children Benedict (Luke Thompson), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

In season three, Ruby Stokes, who starred as Francesca Bridgerton, will be replaced by Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd. Phoebe Dynevor, who starred as Daphne Bridgerton in season one and two, has confirmed she will not star in season three.

She told Variety : “Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"

It is yet to be confirmed whether Regé-Jean Page will return as the Duke of Hastings after he failed to make an appearance in season two.

Bridgerton season 3 plot

The official Netflix synopsis for Bridgerton season three reads: “From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long -held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

The synopsis continues: “Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

“Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.