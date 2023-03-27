Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the Netflix hit show Bridgerton, has reportedly split from his West End star girlfriend and ‘joined the celebrity dating app Raya’. According to The Sun, the couple have decided to go their separate ways after “drifting apart.”

A source told the publication: “Luke and Jade drifted apart as they could not find time in their busy schedules to invest in their relationship.”

Luke and Jade Davies were dating for almost four years before their split. Jade is a stage actor and singer who has performed in hit productions such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Phantom Of The Opera. She is also the sister of Love Island winner Amber Davies.

As a couple, the famous pair frequently gushed over one another on Instagram. Davies has also previosuly shown her full-blown support to Luke by attending the premiere for the release of Bridgerton season two.

She once wrote on her page: “Bit of a soppy one but from doing the self tape together, to the day Luke called me whilst I was in Estonia early 2019 to tell me he got the part!! ( I cried obvs ) to the release of season 1 and now to this day right here!

“What an incredible journey lukey. It makes me so emotional! You work so so hard and it’s all paying off!’ I love nothing more than spending my evenings going over and over your lines with you ready for filming days!

“Those 3am wake up calls are all worth it and I can’t wait to be right by your side to do it all over again! Proud isn’t even the word to describe it!”