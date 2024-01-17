Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cadbury has announced their Easter range for this year, revealing brand-new additions to their already egg-citing treats to suit all taste buds.

As part of their new additions, Cadbury have launched a brand-new Cadbury Creme Egg Bar, which is a delicious twist on the traditional fan-favourite Creme Egg.

Cadbury's brand-new Creme Egg Bar.

The Cadbury Creme Egg Bar will weigh 123g and will be available to purchase for only £1.80.

For lovers of Mini Eggs, they are also launching a tangy version, the Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange, which will have an orange-flavoured milk chocolate centre.

The Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange will weigh 80g and will also be available to purchase for £1.80. It is the first time the Mini Eggs have been developed into a new version in over 50 years.

Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange