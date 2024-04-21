Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people have joined protests on the Canary Islands to call for a limit on tourism numbers.

Protesters are reportedly calling for a temporary limit on visitor numbers to ease pressure on the islands' infrastructure and housing situation. 13.9 million people visited the islands in 2023. Tourism accounts for around 35% of the archipelago’s GDP and brought in €16.9bn in 2022.

Protests took place in Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, La Palma and Gran Canaria on April 20.

David Gainford, Canary Islands resident of 20 years and tour operator at travelONWORLD.com, says he is yet to find someone who lives or works on the islands who doesn’t benefit from tourism.