Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, has admitted that her family kept the profits made from the sale of his three books during a TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan. (Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, Hannah Ingram-Moore, has admitted that her family kept the profits from the publication of her late father's three books.

Ms Ingram-Moore spoke about the situation in an interview with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, due to be broadcast on Thursday evening (12 October). According to The Sun, she told the presenter that Sir Tom, who became a well-known figure after raising £38million for the NHS in lockdown by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, had told the family to take the book profits. Ms Ingram-Moore reportedly stated that her late father, who died aged 100 in February 2021, had instructed the family to keep the profits made from the books in a firm called Club Nook Ltd, a firm which was kept separate to the Captain Tom Foundation charity.

The reported profits from the books 'Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day', 'One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore' and 'Captain Tom's Life Lessons' were a combined £800,000. The family told TalkTV that there was no suggestion that the sales of the book would be contributing to charity.

Ms Ingram-Moore told Morgan: “These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books. He had an agent and they worked on that deal, and his wishes were that that money would sit in Club Nook, and in the end…” When prompted by Morgan asking "for you to keep?", she replied: "Yes".

It comes after scrutiny over Ms Ingram-Moore and her family's running of the Captain Tom Foundation charity. The Charity Commission opened an inquiry into the foundation in June 2022 after flagging concerns over the management and independence from Captain Tom's family. The newest inquiry came after an initial investigation was launched shortly after the war veteran's death.

Ms Ingram-Moore also spoke to Morgan about being paid £18,000 to attend the Virgin Media 02 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards in 2021. At the time, she was already being paid as chief executive of the body. From August 2021 to April 2022, she received a gross salary of £63,750 as interim chief executive officer according to the foundation's accounts.

