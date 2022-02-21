Car and fish pics voted as biggest turn-offs on dating apps

The biggest turn-offs on social media

A dating app that matches people based on music preferences has found that certain profile pictures are extreme turn-offs. POM surveyed 2,000 UK singletons to reveal the top pictures that are turn offs to possible love interests.

The top 5 most most off-putting profile pictures:

Posing with a car Fish pics (someone posing with a fish they’ve caught) Heavily filtered pictures Taking pictures in the gym Pouting

You can see the full top 10 list and results here: https://www.discoverpom.com/blog/step-away-from-the-car/

Other profile pictures included pictures covering half of someone's face. Also, pictures in a club or with endangered animals were disliked.

POM launched a fun activation in the centre of London on Monday to celebrate Valentine’s Day for those flying solo.

When looking into specific demographics, 92% of those who found ‘car pictures’ unappealing were women. Furthermore, taking pictures in the gym were also off-putting for women. Over half (56%) of those surveyed agreed that it would reduce the chance of pursuing a relationship with someone.

In comparison, it found that men were particularly deterred by ‘heavily filtered pictures’ being used on social media, with almost three quarters (73%) agreeing it would put them off someone.

The survey from the dating app comes following the rise in discussions about common “icks” and red flags online. An ‘ick’ being something that’s a turn off when a person has initially a romantic interest in someone and a red flag being a warning sign of undesirable future behaviour.

POM harnesses the ‘Power of Music’, channelling it into an exciting, inclusive app to deliver genuine, meaningful connections based on a shared love of the same music.

Vihan Patel, founder of POM, said: “We were intrigued to find out just how much your profile can influence someone’s opinion of you.