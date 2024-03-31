Video: You're never too old to get an Easter egg - and they 'taste better than normal chocolate'
Chocoholics have had their say about why you are never too old to enjoy an Easter egg
We asked shoppers on the high street whether you're ever too old to get an Easter egg - and the response was unanimously 'no'. Self-confessed chocoholics speak on camera about why the seasonal sweet treats are not just for kids, and share some of their favourite types of egg.
As Easter sweets have been lining the shelves since the start of the year, we ask our shoppers if they have indulged in any of the hollow chocolate eggs already. One chocolate-lover says she'd rather have a solid bar of chocolate, but others disagree.