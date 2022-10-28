The cost of living crisis means that more people than ever are being forced to cut back on treats and even some essentials for Christmas this year . Soaring energy prices, along with groceries rocketing in price as inflation surpasses 10%, means that the festive period is likely to be much more expensive than usual.

If you’re in receipt of benefits or in a low-income household, it’s handy to know when your benefits will be paid over the holidays, and what other support you’re entitled to during the winter months. As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year and there will be a four-day weekend as a result, there will be some changes to benefit payment dates.

Here’s when you can expect your benefits along with a £10 bonus to be paid to you over Christmas , along with a full list of support available for low-income households this winter.

When will I be paid DWP benefits over Christmas?

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday in 2022, which means there will be a bank holiday for Boxing Day on Monday, December 26 and another on Tuesday, December 27. Usually, if your DWP benefit payment is due on a bank holiday, you will typically be paid on the last working day before the bank holiday.

This means that over Christmas 2022, anyone who is expecting to receive payment on December 24, 25, 26 or 27 should be paid on Friday, December 23. If the payment doesn’t land on any of the bank holiday dates, you can expect the payment on the same day as usual.

When will I be paid the DWP Christmas bonus?

People who receive certain DWP benefits can also expect a Christmas bonus. This will be paid in the form of a one-off tax-free payment of £10 in the first week of December. It should be paid to you automatically - there is no need to claim.

What other support is available over Christmas?

Millions of households across England, Scotland and Wales have started to receive the first instalment of a £400 energy grant from the government this month. The discount, from the Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme, will be paid in instalments of £66 in October and November and then £67 from December to March.

It will be paid to you in different ways according to your energy supplier , so it’s worth checking with your provider. A £650 cost of living grant is also being offered to households on these means-tested benefits (as long as they began or made a successful claim as of Wednesday, May 25 2022):

Universal credit

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit

