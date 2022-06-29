Costa Coffee giving away more free drinks across UK stores this week

This is what you need to know about Costa opening more branches (Photo: Shutterstock)

Costa Coffee is rewarding its loyal customers with a free on-the-go drink this week.

A free beverage will be up for grabs at select stores across the UK from Friday (1 July) and customers will have a week to claim the reward.

How can I get a free drink?

At participating Costa stores, coffee lovers simply need to scan the Costa Club mobile app when buying their drink and the reward will automatically load.

Customers can choose a drink from the bottled Frappe range or select flavours from the chain’s coffee in a can range.

The purchase must be made via Click & Collect in participating stores or through the self-serve Costa Express machines.

The offer is available on Friday 1 July 2022 and rewards need to be collected in a participating Costa Coffee shop from Saturday 2 July to Thursday 7 July.

What flavours are available?

Customers can choose between the Smooth Coffee, Caramel Swirl or Choc Fudge Brownie from the bottled Frappe range.

Those who opt for the coffee in a can range have a choice from a classic Latte, Vanilla Latte or a Caramel Latte.

Does Costa have any other deals?

In another deal for customers, anyone who signs up for the mobile app will be given 50% off their first drink between 1 July and 31 July, but the offer must be redeemed within a week of receiving it.

As a Costa Club rewards scheme member, customers will receive a free drink after any four hot or cold handcrafted drink purchases when using a reusable cup.

For those not using reusable cups, you can get a free drink after any eight purchases.