Daniel Ricciardo is unlikely to return to Formula 1 for the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks time. Christian Horner, who is the team boss of AlphaTauri’s parent team Red Bull, has shared an update on when fans can expect the Australian driver back on the grid.

Ricciardo crashed his car at Zandvoort during the second practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix two weekends ago. The accident saw the driver break his hand, which required surgery to help him recover quickly.

The Australian driver, 34, was then forced to miss the rest of the Dutch Grand Prix and was unable to race at last weekend’s Italian race in Monza. Reserve driver Liam Lawson has been brought into the AlphaTauri seat to cover until Ricciardo returns.

Lawson, 21, currently competes in the Super Formula Championship but made his Formula 1 debut at Zandvoort before racing again on Sunday. The Kiwi driver has put on an impressive performance in the last two weeks, including finishing eleventh in Monza.

Horner said: “Singapore, I don’t think there’s any chance he’ll be ready for then. It would be optimistic for Japan.” The street race at Marina Bay in Singapore is set to take place on September 17, with the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka taking place the following weekend.

There will then be another two week break before the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha on October 8. Horner said Ricciardo is now in rehabilitation following the operation, which is “going well” and that the driver “has mobility in his hand”.

Ricciardo had undertaken just two races in his surprise return to Formula 1 after AlphaTauri decided to axe underperforming Nyck de Vries. Horner has since warned that the driver should not be pushed to recover quickly, saying:”We’ve seen with motorcyclists, rushing comebacks can sometimes do more damage and we just want to make sure he is fully fit before he’s back in the car.