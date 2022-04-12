Data reveals the UK's most popular museums
Whether it’s a snap of you at the top of an impressive staircase or gazing at an iconic painting, art museums make the ideal backdrop for the perfect Instagram post. But which ones are the best locations in the UK?
New research from SINGULART has now revealed which art museums and galleries have been Instagrammed the most across the UK:
The UK's most popular museums
|Ranking
|Museum
|Hashtag
|No. of posts
|1
|Tate Modern
|#tatemodern
|1.18m
|2
|British Museum
|#britishmuseum
|595k
|3
|Saatchi Gallery
|#saatchigallery
|356.3k
|4
|Victoria and Albert Museum
|#victoriaandalbertmuseum
|254.2k
|5
|Tate Britain
|#tatebritain
|179.7k
|6
|Design Museum
|#designmuseum
|158.5k
|7
|Yorkshire Sculpture Park
|#yorkshiresculpturepark
|103.7k
|8
|Royal Academy of Arts
|#royalacademyofarts
|101k
|9
|Hayward Gallery
|#haywardgallery
|48.3k
|10
|Tate Liverpool
|#tateliverpool
|41k
|11
|The National Gallery
|#nationalgallerylondon
|40.8k
|12
|National Museum of Scotland
|#nationalmuseumofscotland
|34.9k
Whether you’re interested in gazing at a famous Monet or Van Gogh, or contemporary art and fashion is more your thing, London is home to an awry of galleries and museums to explore with many of them featuring in the top 12.
Outside of the capital, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park revealed to be one of the most Instagrammed sites, home to a mixture of unique exhibitions including work by Damien Hirst.
Meanwhile, Tate Liverpool and the National Museum of Scotland, where a range of contemporary and classical artworks can be found, also make an appearance on the list.
Commenting on the research, Marion Sailhen, Chief Curator at SINGULART, says “After more than 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions across the nation, it’s understandable that many of us are eager to get out and explore Britain’s many art museums and galleries.
“The report reveals just how many amazing sites there are to visit in London, an infamous hotspot of art and culture, however there are also some entrants to our list that sit outside the capital, revealing just how much there is to explore.”
