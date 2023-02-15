David Haye has further fuelled speculation that he is in a ‘throuple’ with Sian Osborne and Una Healy after the former world heavyweight champion wished the pair a happy Valentine’s Day on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Haye posted a photo of himself with both of them and one that featured all of them. He captioned the three photo’s with “Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!”.

The rumours of the trio all being romantically linked began in October last year as they were all seen together for the first time in Ibiza. The trio also spent time together in London over Christmas.

Haye, a former boxer, made an appearance at a boxing match between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester last month. During his appearance at the event, he was quizzed over the throuple claims.

“I like to keep my private life private,” Haye told Pro Boxing Fans . “I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved.”

On New Year’s Day, Haye posted a picture of the trio standing in a swimming pool in Morocco. The caption wrote: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.

