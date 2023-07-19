A BMW driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough in a motorway collision was given a 12-year prison sentence. Adil Iqbal pleaded guilty to murdering Frankie, who was 18 weeks pregnant with her third child, on May 13 on the M66 near Bury, Greater Manchester.

The sentence was handed down to the 22-year-old on July 19 at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court. Thomas, Frankie's nine-year-old son, and Tobias, her four-year-old nephew both suffered severe injuries in the collision.

Rocky, Frankie's two-year-old son, was also in the vehicle when the 38-year-old stopped to take a phone call on the motorway hard shoulder just prior to the tragedy. The mother, Tommy, Rocky, and Tobias, all from Chadderton, Oldham, were airlifted to the hospital.

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, was driving a BMW at 123mph and was arrested at the scene. He admitted the two offences during a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court last month.

Frankie, who portrayed Jess Holt on the Channel 4 serial opera Hollyoaks from 2000 to 2001, subsequently appeared in Merseybeat, Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is, and Wire in the Blood.

A fundraising appeal on GoFundMe was then set up by a friend for the family. It has so far raised more than £52,000 at the time of writing.

The family said on the fundraising page: “Thank you so much for the beautiful comments and all your kind donations. We are overwhelmed with the support, we have no words for your kindness at this time.

“Our page will go towards the families affected and our boys’ recovery. We can hopefully give Tommy, Tobias and Rocky life changing experiences when they recover and help build back our family in memory of our angel Frankie.”

Frankie Jules-Hough. (Photo: GoFundMe)

It added: “Sadly Frankie lost her fight and her and her unborn baby girl passed away early hours (of) Monday morning. Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet. This is devastating.

“Frankie touched the lives of so many with her beautiful kind soul. Heaven has gained a true angel, may she rest in eternal peace with her baby girl. Frankie is now looking over the boys and we are sure she will be working her healing magic to make sure the boys pull through this.”

Tributes were paid to Frankie following her untimely death, with fellow actor Paul Danan sharing a photo of her smiling and snippets of their time together on the Channel 4 programme.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was fatally injured in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on Saturday (May 13). Her son Tommy, 9, and Tobias Spencer, 4 – who is believed to be her nephew – were also seriously injured. Her other son, Rocky, two, suffered minor injuries

Paul, who played Jess’ boyfriend Sol Patrick in the soap, wrote on Instagram : "I just heard the most shocking upsetting news I’ve heard in such a long time. Another good good friend who was such a special person has sadly passed away while carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and nephew who were in the car too. They had a terrible car accident."

Paul added: "Here is a link to donate some money for these poor little boys she has left behind who are currently fighting for their lives and will be slowly realising that their mummy isnt alive anymore. Just incomprehensible."