Police bodycam video shows officers arrest a drug dealer who tells officers they’ll find ‘a couple of bits and bobs’ before they discover a stab vest, set of scales and deal bags in his car.

Police say Alex Underwood’s network was dismantled after he was linked to evidence of extensive criminal activity between September 2023 and March 2024. On March 5, he was stopped by officers as he walked to his car.

Underwood told constables they would find a ‘couple of bits and bobs’ inside the VW Passat but a stab vest, set of scales and multiple deal bags was seized. Two mobile phones were found which were matched to active supply lines. According to police, one of the phones had been used to send 9,296 messages to more than 150 different contacts between the end of September and early January.

Drug dealer, Alex Underwood, 29, is arrested.