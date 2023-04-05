The run-up to Easter weekend means people up and down the country will be eagerly anticipating a relaxing four-day weekend. With Easter Eggs, a roast dinner and good TV – what more could you need for a long weekend?

Whether your weekend is jam packed with plans or looks pretty empty, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. While the age of TV films and series has changed since the pandemic and the popularity of streaming services, there are still many classic movies and TV series to keep you and the family occupied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From ‘Now You See Me 2’ to The Jonathan Ross Show, there’s something for everyone over the Easter weekend. This year, the Easter weekend runs from Good Friday, April 7 until Easter Monday, April 10.

The bank holidays around the Easter weekend mean that plenty of people will be off work for four long days. That means there’s plenty of time to catch up on movies or binge the latest series that you might not have time to watch otherwise.

Most Popular

Easter weekend TV guide

Here are some of our top picks for the Easter weekend, including movies and TV series. We’ve looked at several channels including BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Friday, April 7

My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips, BBC One, 11.15am

Avengers: Age of Ultron, BBC One, 10.30pm

King of Kings, BBC Two, 10am

Redemption, ITV1, 9pm

It’ll Be Alright on the Night, ITV1, 10.15pm

Gogglebox, Channel 4, 9pm

Live: Late Night Lycett, Channel 4, 10pm

Now You See Me 2, Film4, 6.30pm

ET: the Extra-Terrestrial, ITV2, 5.45pm

Easter Saturday, April 8

Easter from King’s, BBC Two, 6pm

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV, 7pm

The Jonathan Ross Show, ITV, 9.50pm

Oliver!, Channel 4, 3.10pm

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, BBC One, 5.25pm

A Knight’s Tale, Film4, 6.20pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Easter Sunday, April 9

Sunday Brunch, Channel 4, 9.30am

Easter Day Service, BBC One, 10am

Urbi et Orbe (Easter message from Pope Francis), BBC One, 11am

My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips (second episode), BBC One, 11.30am

Songs of Praise Easter special, BBC One, 1.15pm

Blade Runner 2049, BBC One, 11.20pm

The Sound of Music, BBC One, 1.50pm

No Time to Die, ITV2, 8pm

For the Love of Paul O’Grady, ITV, 8pm

Easter Monday, April 10