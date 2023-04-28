As the coronation of King Charles III draws near, digital marketing agency Tank has taken a look at the best hidden gems amongst England’s castles to visit over bank holiday weekend. A total of 155 castles in England were ranked according to visitor reviews and how often they appeared in social media posts.

The top 10 castles on the list have all been rated five stars in more than 70% of reviews on Tripadvisor and Google. The list includes castles from across England, including in County Durham, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elizabeth Rhodes, founding director of Swain Architecture , said: “Castles always bring various stages of history to life. Almost all have been changed or added to at various times, which gives them differing styles of architecture across the same building or the same site, as their purpose and fate evolved.

“The most famous castles are often busy on bank holiday weekends but, by deliberately seeking out ones that most people are unaware of, you then have a chance to explore them properly and soak up their history.”

Most Popular

The coronation of King Charles is set to take place on Saturday May 6, where he will be crowned inside Westminster Abbey. It will be followed by a coronation concert from Windsor Castle on May 7 and a bank holiday on May 8.

Top 10 hidden gem castles to visit in England

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hever Castle, Edenbridge, Kent Arundel Castle, Arundel, West Sussex Bewcastle Castle, Bewcastle, Cumbria Berkeley Castle, Berkeley, Gloucestershire Elsdon Castle, Elsdon, Northumberland Goodrich Castle, Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire Walmer Castle, Deal, Kent Old Wardour Castle, Tisbury, Wiltshire

The splendour of Hever Castle and Gardens (photo: Hever Castle and Gardens)