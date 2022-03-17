England's luckiest stadium at the Six Nations, data reveals

By Christine Emelone
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 1:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 1:57 pm

Pure luck or pure skill

As the 2022 Six Nations concludes this Saturday, fans will hope to be the 16th man for the final game of the tournament. But is there a particular stadium that England have excelled in more than others?

Liverugbytickets.co.uk used historic Six Nations statistics from 2000-2022 to discover which stadium England has scored the most tries in.

England's luckiest stadiums

Rank

Stadium

Country

No. of matches

Total tries

Tries per match

1

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy

6

30

5

2

Twickenham Stadium, London

England

57

202

3.54

3

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Wales

11

21

1.91

4

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

France

11

18

1.64

5

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Scotland

12

17

1.42

6

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ireland

6

7

1.17

Liverugbytickets.co.uk can reveal that England’s ‘luckiest’ stadium to play in is the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. England have been victorious in all six games they have played against The Azzurri in their new home, scoring an average of 5 tries per game.

The Roses once again scored 5 tries when they travelled to Rome last month (February 13th), winning the game 33-0.

Completing the top five is Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland. England kicked off their Six Nations campaign at Murrayfield against Scotland, in the worst way possible: losing the evenly matched contest 20-17.

The English have scored 17 tries in 12 games at the stadium (1.42 per match), whereas the Scots average 1.56 tries per game at their home stadium, with both teams scoring 1 try each in this year’s match.

Stadiums with the most tries per match across all Six Nations games

Rank

Stadium

Country

No. of matches

Total tries

Tries per match

1

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy

27

142

5.26

2

Twickenham Stadium, London

England

57

294

5.16

3

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ireland

29

135

4.66

4

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

France

56

233

4.16

5

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Wales

56

218

3.89

6

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Scotland

57

208

3.65

EnglandSix NationsRome