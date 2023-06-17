Escape to the Chateau is taking to the road for a UK tour after its hosts Dick and Angel Strawbridge were booted from the popular Channel 4 show. The tour is expected to see the eccentric couple shed light on their dramatic exit from the home rennovations programme, which ran for nine series.

It was revealed the pair had been axed from Channel 4 because of their conduct last month. The broadcaster said it had decided to cut ties with the pair after an audio recording surfaced in which Angel, 45, could be heard calling a producer a “f***ed up little ****”.

Channel 4 subsequently launched an inquiry after production company Two Rivers Media raised concerns. A spokesperson said: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

But the couple appear to be moving swiftly on, announcing plans for a 33-date tour next year called “Dick and Angel’s 2024 All New UK Tour: Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty)”. Tickets are on sale now and cost up to £60.

Dick and Angel said on their website : “There is only so much of our story that can be told on the telly, and as life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share an insight into what it takes to build a forever home. Expect an interactive evening of fun, games, myth-busting, plenty of stories, and experience the Chateau like never before.

Escape to the Chateau came to an end in December 2022 after nine seasons (Photo: Channel 4)

“We simply can’t wait, and this time we get to hug you after.” Explaining more about the tour, the website states: “They will revisit classic moments, and tell never-before-heard tales.

