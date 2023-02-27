The BBC has announced a scheme to help displaced Ukrainians get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The scheme offering subsidised tickets will be run by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and be made available in the coming weeks.

A statement from the BBC confirmed the scheme, and said: “The BBC welcomes the UK Government’s scheme to fund tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool for displaced Ukrainians. As host broadcaster the BBC is committed to ensuring this year’s Contest is a celebration of both British and Ukrainian culture and we appreciate the financial support of the UK Government towards the event.

“The process to apply for these subsidised tickets is being designed, managed, and operated by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and they will release more details about the opportunity in the coming weeks.

“For more information on the Government’s tickets for displaced Ukrainians please visit gov.uk/dcms. Further details on general release tickets will be issued in due course.”

Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, so traditionally, they would be the hosts of the contest this year. However, last year Ukraine confirmed it would be unable to host the contest due to the ongoing war with Russia. The UK offered to host the event after coming second in the 2022 contest. The contest was last held in the UK in 1998, when Birmingham was the host city.

So, when is the Eurovision Song Contest and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest final?

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will air on BBC live on Saturday, May 13. More than 160 million people are expected to tune into the competition around the world.

Further information about tickets to Eurovision, with fans able to buy them for nine shows (including rehearsals) is expected in the coming weeks.

Eurovision comes to Liverpool (photo: Getty Images)

Where will Eurovision be held in Liverpool?

The contest will be staged in Liverpool at M&S Bank Arena due to its large capacity, fitting the requirements of a Eurovision venue.

According to the Eurovision website: “A Host City of the Eurovision Song Contest must meet certain criteria. The venue should accommodate around 10,000 spectators and the city should be within easy reach of an international airport. The location must also have ample hotel accommodation.”

The M&S Bank Arena has a capacity of 11,000 people and is next to a conference centre near the city centre’s hotels and rail links.

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

How to watch Eurovision 2023

As usual the whole event from the semi-finals to the grand finale will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer . The broadcast will once again be hosted by Graham Norton who commentates as the show progresses bringing further entertainment and witty quips for everyone to enjoy.

Norton confirmed that he would be returning to the role on Twitter when he said: “Congratulations Liverpool!!! @Eurovision @bbceurovision See you in May!!!”

How to get general tickets

The Eurovision website states that: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed Host City and venue for the shows.”

That’s not all, the BBC will then need to work out how much space is needed for the production inside the chosen venue such as cameras and the stage. All that is dependent on the chosen venue and can’t be confirmed in advance.

Eurovision 2023 was awarded to Liverpool after last year’s winners Ukraine could not hold the event due to its ongoing conflict with Vladimir Putin and Russia - Credit: Adobe

Once all that is decided, tickets for nine shows will go on sale:

Grand Final: Live TV Show [Saturday evening]; Jury Show [Friday evening]; Family Show [Saturday afternoon].

First Semi-Final: Live TV Show [Tuesday evening]; Jury Show [Monday evening]; Family Show [Tuesday afternoon].

Second Semi Final: Live TV Show [Thursday evening]; Jury Show [Wednesday evening]; Family Show [Thursday afternoon].

Here is a breakdown of what each show will entail:

Jury show

The Jury Show is a full run through of the show that takes place the night before the televised show. This is also when the international juries cast their votes.

Audiences can stay for a randomised version of the qualifier/points revealed as the presenters will practise different scenarios.

Family Show

The Family Show is a full run through of the show that takes place earlier in the day, ahead of the Live TV show. This show serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew. It’s much more convenient for those who wish to bring younger Eurovision fans.

This show also features randomly generated presentations of the qualifiers and points.

Live TV show