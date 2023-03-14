As the days count down to one of the biggest UK music events to take place in recent history, droves of people are elbow-deep in preparations to celebrate Eurovision 2023. Not only is it hosted in Liverpool, but it boasts a line-up featuring TikTok sensations and even former Eurovision Song Contest winners.

The UK was granted hosting rights despite not winning the competition last year, with Sam Ryder finishing second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflict in the region, it was passed on to the UK with the BBC deciding on Liverpool.

Two semi-finals will take place in Merseyside from its M&S Bank Arena on May 9 and May 11. All before the much-anticipated Eurovision 2023 Grand Final on May 13.

Taking over the reins from Sam Ryder as the UK’s Eurovision representative is popular TikTok artist Mae Muller, who once was the supporting act for girl group Little Mix during their tour. A huge name returning to the competition is Sweden’s Loreen, who won the competition previously back in 2012 with her song Euphoria - but who else is performing this year?

The deadline for participating countries to confirm their singer and song has since passed (March 14) so we now have an official Eurovision 2023 line-up. Here is everything you need to know.

Eurovision 2023 line-up - countries, singers and songs

Mae Muller has been chosen to represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool (Photo: Getty Images For Bauer Media)