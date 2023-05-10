Here we go again… Sweden is tipped to win Eurovision with its entrant in the form of singer Loreen. The singer performed at the Eurovision Song Contest semi final on Tuesday, May 9 and the previous winner is once again tipped to win the contest after qualifying for the grand final.

As Liverpool hosts the Eurovision Song Contest, many UK viewers will be watching the contest for the first time. If you’re in this camp, you might not have heard of Swedish singer Loreen, who previously won the Eurovision Song Contest for the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here, we’ve explained who Loreen is, including how many times she’s entered Eurovision and which country is likely to be a competitor for the winning title.

How many times has Sweden won Eurovision?

Most Popular

Sweden, home to the likes of ABBA, has a strong track record for Eurovision. The country has won the song contest 6 times, coming second only to Ireland’s 7 wins. If Sweden wins again in 2023, they would be neck-in-neck with Ireland – who failed to qualify to the grand final – as joint record holders.

How many times has Loreen entered Eurovision?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loreen, 39, first performed in Eurovision in 2012 with anthem Euphoria. Her 2023 performance with Tattoo marks her second time competing in the competition.

Who is Eurovision act Loreen?

Born Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui in Stockholm, Loreen moved to Västerås in central Sweden in her early life. Loreen grew up in Sweden and first came to public attention after performing in the first season of Idol in 2004.

The singer finished in fourth place. In 2005 she released “The Snake” as part of the group Rob’n’Raz. She then presented Lyssna on TV400.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her song Euphoria topped the charts in several European countries. Loreen has performed at events such as Eurovision in Concert, the BBC’s Eurovision Party for its 60th birthday and Netflix’s Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga.

Eurovision Sweden entry 2023 - who is the country’s main competition?