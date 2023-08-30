Ferrari have announced a new special livery and race suits for their driver’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix. The Monza race will be a home Grand Prix for the team, who are preparing to pay tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans win earlier this year.

The usual red colour scheme will remain the centre of the car, with additional steaks of yellow and black which reference Ferrari’s 499P Hypercar which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year. The race was won by ex-F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi, alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in June after beating competitors Toyota, which was driven by Sebastian Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Riyo Hirakawa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the new car livery, both Leclerc and Sainz will be wearing special driver race suits, which have the matching red, yellow and black theme that matches their cars. Ferrari have shared the announcements of their Monza special livery on social media which has seen mixed opinions from fans.

Fans online have compared the new race suit to McDonalds uniform, with McLaren driver Lando Norris also commenting that he was “not a big fan” of the colours. During a livestream with his friend Max Fewtrell, Norris asked current World Champion Max Verstappen: “Do you think the Ferrari stuff looks more like McDonald’s this year than last year?” before saying: “Yeah, I’m not a big fan of their suits.”

Most Popular

In a video shared on the Ferrari social media, the new race suits were presented to the two drivers, with Carlos Sainz saying: “I think it’s a mix between old school and new school and it looks really really good”, with Charles Leclerc adding: “This is my favourite overall by far.”

Ferrari are currently sitting fourth in the F1 constructor’s championship, with the team hoping for their fourth podium of the season. The team had a disappointing weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix with both drivers struggling with the car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferrari will be hoping for a stronger weekend at Monza following Leclerc retiring from last weekend’s race after sustaining significant damage. Sainz has remained consistent for the team this year and finished fifth overall.