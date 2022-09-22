The first Team of the Week on FIFA 23 has been revealed, ahead of the full release of the highly anticipated video game next week.

Team of the Week is released at 6pm every Sunday, and highlights the best performers in the world from the previous game week.

It also gives players a boost on their common gold, silver or bronze cards, making them more sought after, and are only available for seven days.

The FIFA 23 web app was also released at around the same time that Team of the Week dropped, allowing some users the chance to pack some of the cards.

Most Popular

De Bruyne scored four in this fixture last season. Credit: Getty.

When is FIFA 23 released?

Players who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game will have full access on Tuesday, September 27.

The game will be released in stores and elsewhere at varying prices on Friday, September 30.

What is the FIFA 23 Team of the Week one?

Jeremias Ledesma - Goalkeeper - Cadiz - 83 rated

Hamari Traore - Right back - Stade Rennais - 85 rated

William Saliba - Centre back - Arsenal - 83 rated

William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their side’s first goal during the Premier League match against Brentford FC

Pablo Maffeo - Right wing back - RCD Mallorca - 82 rated

Kevin De Bruyne - Central midfielder - Manchester City - 92 rated

Teji Tedy Savanier - Central attacking midfielder - Montpellier - 84 rated

Jonas Hofmann - Right midfielder - Borussia Monchengladbach - 84 rated

Joao Palhinha - Central defensive midfielder - Fulham - 84 rated

Ciro Immobile - Striker - Lazio - 87 rated

Federico Valverde - Right winger - Real Madrid - 86 rated

Rafal Gikiewicz - Goalkeeper - Augsburg - 81 rated

Mario Rui - Left back - Napoli - 82 rated

Domingos Duarte - Centre back - Getafe - 81 rated

Daichi Kamada - Central Midfielder - Frankfurt - 83 rated

Enzo Le Fee - Central defensive midfielder - Lorient - 81 rated

Cody Gakpo - Left winger - PSV Eindhoven - 85 rated

Gerard Deulofeu - Striker - Udinese - 83 rated

Filip Mladenovic - Left back - Legia Warsaw - 77 rated

Jack Diamond - Left midfielder - Lincoln - 75 rated

Moussa Djitte - Striker - Austin FC - 78 rated

Scott Hogan - Stiker - Birmingham - 77 rated

Scott Hogan of Birmingham City celebrates scoring his hat-trick and his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on September 14, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)