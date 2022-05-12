Full list of food products recalled by major supermarkets over salmonella fears

Aldi, Sainsbury's, Pret A Manger, and Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have pulled their chicken sandwiches and other products from the shelf over salmonella fears (Images from Getty)

Several major retailers have recalled a range of ready-to-eat foods including sandwiches, wraps and salads over food poisoning risks.

Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Pret A Manger, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have all made the “precautionary measure” over salmonella fears.

Here we take a look at the full list of items recalled.

What has been said?

Pret A Manger has removed all chicken from its menus over a "supplier food safety issue".

Pret and Sainsbury's described the move as a "precautionary measure".

A message from Pret A Manger's UK Twitter account in a reply to a customer on Wednesday (May 11) said: "Hi, Customer safety's always our priority, so we’ve temporarily removed chicken from our menu as a precautionary measure due to a supplier food safety issue. No Pret products have currently been affected and we're continuing to work with the supplier on the issue."

Sainsbury's wrote on Twitter: "We are recalling the majority of Sainsbury’s and Taste the Difference chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken sandwich platters and some of our cooked chicken."

Aldi said: “The products listed above are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”

More retailers are recalling products, as Waitrose said: “Waitrose is recalling the above products as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may cause illness if consumed.

“No other Waitrose products are impacted.”

The supermarket advised: “Do not consume. Package up item. Return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.”

Anyone looking for more advice should contact Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 881 and option four.

Whereas Marks & Spencer said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously."

Anyone wanting to return items does not need a receipt and if unsure what to do, can call the supermarket's customer service line.

What items are being recalled?

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's are recalling the following items:

by Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Spring on the Lemon Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

TTD Greek Chicken & Tzatziki Premium Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Chicken and Bacon Sub Roll, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Cafe Chicken & Bacon Topped Toastie, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Jerk Chicken Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Chicken with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Chicken Salad Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Chicken Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Coronation Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Thai Red Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Classic Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Chicken Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022

by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 300g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's firecracker chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Slices 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Kansas City BBQ Wings 486g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Sage & Onion Chicken Breast Slice 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Chargrilled Salt & Chilli Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Grilled Tandoori Chicken Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Piri Piri Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Mexican Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022

by Sainsbury's Cajun Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022

by Sainsbury's Classic Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022

by Sainsbury's Meat Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022

by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022

by Sainsbury's Wrap Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022

Aldi

Aldi are recalling the following items:

Triple Wraps: Chicken & Bacon Caesar, Chicken Fajita, Sweet Chili Chicken

Wraps Mixed: Chicken & Bacon Caesar

Triple Sandwiches: Classic Selection, Chicken & Bacon

S/S Sandwiches: Chicken Beechwood Smoked Bacon & Stuffing

Deep Filled Sandwiches: Chicken & Bacon

Deeper Fill Sandwiches: Roast Chicken Salad, Chicken & Stuffing

Classic Sandwiches: Chicken & Sweetcorn

All the above have a use by date up to and including May 15 2022

Flavoured Mini Chicken Fillets: Mango Curry, Shwarma with a use by date up to and including May 19

Waitrose

Waitrose is recalling 10 items:

Waitrose Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich

Waitrose Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

Waitrose Roast Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich

Waitrose Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich

Waitrose Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Waitrose Sweet Chilli Chicken with Coconut & Coriander Pickle Wrap

Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

Waitrose Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

Waitrose Entertaining Meat Roulade Wrap Selection

All have dates up to and including May 14, 2022

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer are recalling 12 food products, which are:

Coronation Chicken Deli Filler with the use by dates of May 12 to May 17 2022

14 piece classic sandwich platter with the use by dates of May 12 and May 13 2022

Classic mini roll selection with the use by date of May 12

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap with the use by date of May 12

Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13

Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13

Roast Chicken & Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13

Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15

Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15

Chicken Honey Mustard Pasta Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15

Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12

Café Classic Sandwich Selection with the use by date of May 12 and May 13

Pret A Manger

A Pret A Manger spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, we've temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers.

“We hope to have these products back in shops soon.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” MailOnline reported.

What is salmonella?

According to the NHS, the salmonella infection is caused by bacteria that live in the gut of many birds & animals. The bacteria can be present in foods which can lead to human gut infections.