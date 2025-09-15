Gen Z most often experience feelings of loneliness, study reveals

Gen Z most often experience feelings of loneliness – with a third feeling they don’t get enough regular human interaction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found 37 per cent of Gen Z’s often feel lonely, compared to 15 per cent of Gen X and 11 per cent of Boomers.

But 22 per cent of all adults also don’t know how to start a conversation with a stranger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 45 per cent believe they spend more time talking to people digitally than they do in person.

The research was commissioned by McVitie’s, which has teamed up with mental health charity Mind and viral documentary maker A Mug of Life to spotlight the nation’s struggles with loneliness and get the nation talking again.

Will Shears, who has nearly one million followers on Instagram and TikTok with his content having poignant and candid chats with strangers on a bench, said: “In a digital world where we're able to spend time in front of our screens to connect with others, it's important to remember we can have meaningful connections away from technology too.

“Making strangers cups of tea across the UK has highlighted to me the power that having a chat can have on your mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A cup of tea, a biscuit and a lovely chat can have such an overwhelmingly positive impact on you and a stranger's day.”

The study also found that on average, respondents spend five-and-a-half hours on screens every day, with 31 per cent admitting they’ve gone a few days without speaking to someone.

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) feel lonelier than they did five years ago, with 78 per cent believing it is a growing issue in society.

Andrew Berrie, from Mind, added: “In a world that has seen so many challenges, including a pandemic, political instability, war and unrest, and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it is perhaps no surprise that many of us are feeling lonelier now, compared to five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although loneliness isn’t in itself a mental health problem, having a mental health problem can increase feelings of loneliness.

“And some research suggests that loneliness can increase stress and is associated with an increased risk of certain mental health problems like depression and anxiety.

“We know talking isn’t the whole solution, but it can help us feel less alone, more able to cope and encouraged to seek support if we need to.

“We’re partnering with McVitie’s to encourage people to connect over a cuppa and a biscuit, and to have those conversations with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Webster, mental health ambassador at McVitie’s, said: “Whether it’s asking about someone’s day over a cup of tea and a biscuit, going for a walk with an old friend, or opening the biscuit tin during a work break to find out how your colleague is, these day-to-day activities are gateways to conversation.

“We want to see people put the kettle on, enjoy some biscuits and have a good old chat.”

McVities have teamed up with Mind and viral documentary film maker A Mug of Life to help people and communities make small, but impactful changes to connect over tea, biscuits and conversations. | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Five conversation starters from McVities, mind and a mug of life:

How are things going for you lately? What’s been on your mind recently? Would you like a cup of tea and a biscuit? What’s something you’re looking forward to? What’s your most memorable cup of tea?